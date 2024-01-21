NFL

BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 22298461
USATSI 22298461

The Divisional round of the playoffs continues on Sunday with the Detroit Lions welcoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Ford Field. Ahead of the action, BetOnline are offering new customers up to $1,000 in free NFL bets.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Lions vs Buccaneers Free Bet

BetOnline Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline NFL betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on the upcoming Divisional round action.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For NFL Divisional Round Betting?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of NFL markets so are a great choice to bet on the Divisional round from ANY state in the entire US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the NFL.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the playoff action.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your NFL bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer
Author image
Joe Lyons

View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

