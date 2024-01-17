The BetOnline free bet for UFC 297 will give you a $1,000 UFC betting offer to use on the latest UFC pay-per-view card from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



How To Bet On UFC 297 With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 (50% deposit bonus) Place your UFC 297 wagers Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

BetOnline Free Bet For UFC 297: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1,000 Free Bet)



The BetOnline free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1,000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s UFC 297 pay-per-view event.

Deposit up to a max of $2,000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a UFC 297 free bet

Maximum free bet $1,000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline, who are one of the leading UFC betting sites, will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the UFC 297 free bet bonus is just $55.

Bet In Any US State With Offshore Sportsbook BetOnline

BetOnline are also based offshore so this means they don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules. Meaning you can use BetOnline to place bets anywhere in the US – including states like California and Texas, who are yet to pass laws on sports betting.

How To Bet On UFC 297 At BetOnline

Once you’ve opened an account and deposited funds, head to ‘Martial Arts’, then ‘MMA’ in the left navigation menu.

Then find the ‘UFC 297’ tab down the left side menu and you’ll find all 12 UFC 297 fights on Saturday’s card – including the main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)

Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110

Why Join BetOnline For Betting On UFC 297?



BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of UFC markets so are a great choice to bet with ahead of Saturday’s huge UFC 297 card.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1,000. So, if you deposit $2,000, you can look forward to wagering $1,000 worth of free bets on UFC 297 this weekend from Toronto, Ontario.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but UFC lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the full UFC 297 fight card.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your UFC 297 free bets today – can Sean Strickland solidify himself as the best middleweight fighter on the planet, or will Dricus du Plessis become UFC Middleweight Champion at the first attempt?

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline



50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

Vast UFC markets for all the big events

Existing customer horse racing offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&Cs apply

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Betting Odds

Already claimed the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Strickland vs du Plessis odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Sean Strickland to Win @ -125

Sean Strickland to Win by KO/TKO @ +220

Sean Strickland to Win via Submission @ +1200

Sean Strickland to Win by Decision @ +310

Dricus du Plessis to Win @ +110

Dricus du Plessis to Win by KO/TKO: @ +225

Dricus du Plessis to Win via Submission @ +1000

Dricus du Plessis to Win by Decision @ +650

Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change