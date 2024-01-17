Betting

BetOnline Free Bet For UFC 297: $1,000 Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis Betting Offer

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN

The BetOnline free bet for UFC 297 will give you a $1,000 UFC betting offer to use on the latest UFC pay-per-view card from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

How To Bet On UFC 297 With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000 (50% deposit bonus)
  4. Place your UFC 297 wagers
  5. Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

BetOnline Free Bet For UFC 297: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1,000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1,000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s UFC 297 pay-per-view event.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2,000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a UFC 297 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1,000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline, who are one of the leading UFC betting sites, will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the UFC 297 free bet bonus is just $55.

Bet In Any US State With Offshore Sportsbook BetOnline

BetOnline are also based offshore so this means they don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules. Meaning you can use BetOnline to place bets anywhere in the US – including states like California and Texas, who are yet to pass laws on sports betting.

How To Bet On UFC 297 At BetOnline

Once you’ve opened an account and deposited funds, head to ‘Martial Arts’, then ‘MMA’ in the left navigation menu.

Then find the ‘UFC 297’ tab down the left side menu and you’ll find all 12 UFC 297 fights on Saturday’s card – including the main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis
  • 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: January 20, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110

Why Join BetOnline For Betting On UFC 297?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of UFC markets so are a great choice to bet with ahead of Saturday’s huge UFC 297 card.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1,000. So, if you deposit $2,000, you can look forward to wagering $1,000 worth of free bets on UFC 297 this weekend from Toronto, Ontario.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but UFC lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the full UFC 297 fight card.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your UFC 297 free bets today – can Sean Strickland solidify himself as the best middleweight fighter on the planet, or will Dricus du Plessis become UFC Middleweight Champion at the first attempt?

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast UFC markets for all the big events
  • Existing customer horse racing offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Betting Odds

Already claimed the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Strickland vs du Plessis odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

  • Sean Strickland to Win @ -125
  • Sean Strickland to Win by KO/TKO @ +220
  • Sean Strickland to Win via Submission @ +1200
  • Sean Strickland to Win by Decision @ +310
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win @ +110
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win by KO/TKO: @ +225
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win via Submission @ +1000
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win by Decision @ +650
  • Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top