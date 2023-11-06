The BetOnline free bet for the Melbourne Cup 2023 will give you a $1,000 horse racing betting offer to use on the big Australia race today at Flemington Park.



How To Bet On 2023 Melbourne Cup With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Melbourne Cup wagers Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

BetOnline Free Bet For Melbourne Cup: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)



The BetOnline free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on today’s contest in Australia that’s billed – ‘the race that stops a nation’.

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a Melbourne Cup free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline, who are one of the best US sportsbooks, will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the Melbourne Cup horse racing free bet bonus is just $55.

Bet In Any US State With Offshore Sportsbook BetOnline

BetOnline are also based offshore so this means they don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules. Meaning you can use BetOnline to place bets anywhere in the US – including states like California and Texas, who have betting restrictions.

How To Bet On The Melbourne Cup At BetOnline

Once you’ve opened an account and deposited, head to their ‘racebook’ section in the top navigation menu.

Then find the ‘Australia A’ tab down the left side menu and you’ll find the Flemington Park races today – the Melbourne Cup is race number #7.

Melbourne Cup Race Info



📅Date: Monday, 6th November 2023

🕙Time US: 11pm ET or 3pm Australian AEDT Time on 7th November 2023

🏇Racecourse: Flemington, Melbourne (Australia), 2 miles

📺 TV: Sky Racing

Find out more info about the Melbourne Cup race times in the US here.

Why Join BetOnline for Horse Racing Betting On the 2023 Melbourne Cup?



BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of horse racing markets so are a great choice to bet with ahead of today’s Melbourne Cup.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the Melbourne Cup horse racing today.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but horse racing lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the Melbourne Cup.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your 2023 Melbourne Cup free bets today – can recent last year’s winner Gold Trip win again, or will the hot favorite Vauban give jockey Ryan Moore is second winner in the race and provide trainer Willie Mullins with his first?

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline



50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

Vast horse racing markets for all the big events

Existing customer horse racing offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

Melbourne Cup Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Melbourne Cup odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Vauban 9-2

Gold Trip 9-2

Without A Fight 9-2

Soulcombe 17-2

Breakup 12-1

Lastotchka 20-1

Future History 20-1

Absurde 22-1

Interpretation 22-1

Vow and Declare 25-1

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request