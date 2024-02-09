BetOnline are offering a comprehensive range of novelty bets for Super Bowl LVIII including the color of Patrick Mahomes’ headband and the meal of choice for Andy Reid after the NFL finale.

Super Bowl fans will be looking to bet on the action this weekend, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Sports bettors will be placing their bets on the traditional Money Line, Player Props and Same Game Parlays – but BetOnline are offering a wider range of markets.

You will be able to place stakes on things like the color of Tony Romo’s tie, with the 49ers coach +200 favourite to don a grey one this year.

Similarly, the color of Patrick Mahomes’ headband has its own market, while Andy Reid infamously enjoys a burger after a Chiefs victory and Burger King is +400 favourite.

Markets for those not involved in the match are also open, from the first celebrity to be shown on screen, to the number of Elvis costumes at Super Bowl LVIII.

Below you can find a list of all the best novelty bets with BetOnline.

Primary Color Of Tony Romo’s Tie

Grey +200

Blue +250

Red +300

Black +400

Red/Pink +500

Orange +1600

Green +2000

Yellow +2000

Primary Color Of Patrick Mahomes’ Headband

White -200

Red +115

Black +1200

Where Will Andy Reid Eat After Super Bowl LVIII?

Burger King +400

McDonalds +500

In-And-Out +500

Wendy’s +600

Five Guys +600

Shake Shack +1000

Smashburger +1000

Freddy’s +1000

Fat Boy +1000

White Castle +1000

Jack In The Box +1200

Number Of Patties On Andy Reid’s Burger?

Under 1.5 Patties -200

Over 1.5 Patties +150

Which Hangover Actor Will Be Shown First?

Bradley Cooper +100

Zach Galifianakis +300

Ed Helms +400

Justin Bartha +800

Who Will Be Shown First?

Lebron James -190

The Rock +250

Adele +500

How Many Elvis Costumes Will Be Shown Live?

Over 2 -120

Under 2 -120

What Will Jason Kelce Do First During CBS Broadcast?

Man Boobs (Take Shirt Off) -120

Shotgun/Chug Beer -120