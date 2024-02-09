NFL

Best Super Bowl LVIII Novelty Bets

Louis Fargher
date 2024-02-09

BetOnline are offering a comprehensive range of novelty bets for Super Bowl LVIII including the color of Patrick Mahomes’ headband and the meal of choice for Andy Reid after the NFL finale.

BetOnline Super Bowl LVIII Novelty Bets

Super Bowl fans will be looking to bet on the action this weekend, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Sports bettors will be placing their bets on the traditional Money Line, Player Props and Same Game Parlays – but BetOnline are offering a wider range of markets.

You will be able to place stakes on things like the color of Tony Romo’s tie, with the 49ers coach +200 favourite to don a grey one this year.

Similarly, the color of Patrick Mahomes’ headband has its own market, while Andy Reid infamously enjoys a burger after a Chiefs victory and Burger King is +400 favourite.

Markets for those not involved in the match are also open, from the first celebrity to be shown on screen, to the number of Elvis costumes at Super Bowl LVIII.

Below you can find a list of all the best novelty bets with BetOnline.

Primary Color Of Tony Romo’s Tie

  • Grey +200
  • Blue +250
  • Red +300
  • Black +400
  • Red/Pink +500
  • Orange +1600
  • Green +2000
  • Yellow +2000

Primary Color Of Patrick Mahomes’ Headband

  • White -200
  • Red +115
  • Black +1200

Where Will Andy Reid Eat After Super Bowl LVIII?

  • Burger King +400
  • McDonalds +500
  • In-And-Out +500
  • Wendy’s +600
  • Five Guys +600
  • Shake Shack +1000
  • Smashburger +1000
  • Freddy’s +1000
  • Fat Boy +1000
  • White Castle +1000
  • Jack In The Box +1200

Number Of Patties On Andy Reid’s Burger?

  • Under 1.5 Patties -200
  • Over 1.5 Patties +150

Which Hangover Actor Will Be Shown First?

  • Bradley Cooper +100
  • Zach Galifianakis +300
  • Ed Helms +400
  • Justin Bartha +800

Who Will Be Shown First?

  • Lebron James -190
  • The Rock +250
  • Adele +500

How Many Elvis Costumes Will Be Shown Live?

  • Over 2 -120
  • Under 2 -120

What Will Jason Kelce Do First During CBS Broadcast?

  • Man Boobs (Take Shirt Off) -120
  • Shotgun/Chug Beer -120
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
