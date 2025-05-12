Ben Rice hit a superb home run for the New York Yankees in a 10-2 win over the Athletics and the rookie was full of praise for Aaron Judge.

Ben Rice Hits 1st Home Run & Praises ‘Crazy’ Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees clinched a 12-2 victory over the Athletics in the final meeting of a three-match encounter, winning the overall ‘series’ 2-1 and moved to second in the American League.

One man that certainly had a day to remember was Yankees rookie, Ben Rice, who hit a glorious home run and was even on the receiving end of two vicious hits – taking one to each leg.

Despite these nasty strikes to the legs, Rice went on to hit a homer in the fifth inning and was a part of the Yankees’ 15-hit run to win the match at Sutter Health Park.

This victory was much needed for NYC, after losing 11-7 in the previous encounter against the Athletics and putting in an out-of-character performance.

Another man that was back to his best was Yankees star, Aaron Judge, who managed to go 4/5 and increased his batting average to a remarkable .409.

Rice spoke about the performance levels from Judge and could only give the 33-year-old his flowers, as the rookie claimed it was just another day at the office for his Yankees teammate.

Rice said: “Another day at the office for him. t’s crazy. You sometimes catch yourself take it for granted what he’s doing, but it’s been so impressive to watch.”

Judge’s performances so far have been nothing short of incredible, hitting 14 home runs already and currently sits top for the most homers hit this season – as he looks to hit the most HR’s in the MLB season for a third time in four seasons.

The plaudits can’t just go to Judge however, as Rice battled some adversity to come back in the fifth inning and smashed the ball 398ft to give NYC an 11-1 lead.

Rice spoke about his HR, saying: “I was looking for something up that I could drive. Fortunately, I got into a good hitter’s count there, 3-1, and was able to put a good swing on it.”