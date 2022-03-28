Barcelona set to sell eight players

Barcelona are looking to get up to eight players off their books before they start spending big in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are definitely moving towards a new era and all this starts with some major signings.

Haaland, Salah, Lewandowski, Dybala, Raphinha … For weeks, it’s been a ball of names in the Catalan media. As we know, Joan Laporta wants to offer a real attacking star to Xavi Hernandez, and if everything indicated that the Catalans wanted to enlist the Norwegian striker, everything now suggests that they will have to fall back on other tracks.

Anyway, even if the financial situation of the club has improved a little in recent weeks with the signing of new sponsorship deals in particular, the club is still far from being able to compete with the biggest European teams for the biggest players. A degreasing is necessary, to bring in cash and lower the wage bill, which is still high despite the progress made on this side too.

As AS indicates, Barca want to part ways with eight players. A list of undesirables in which we find Neto, the substitute shot-stopper, or even Sergi Roberto, whose discussions for an extension are not progressing. The French defenders Samuel Umtiti and Clément Lenglet, downgraded in the hierarchy of central defenders, are also unsurprisingly in this blacklist.

Barca are also not counting on Oscar Mingueza, or on Riqui Puig, yet once considered one of the most promising players to come out of La Masia. Everything also indicates that Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong will be pushed out and will have to find new clubs. Notice to sports directors, there are good deals to be had!

At the same time, no one knows whether Ousmane Dembele will stay at the club with the Frenchman reportedly linked with a move to PSG.