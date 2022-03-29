Barcelona provide update on Adama Traore future

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has admitted that the club is trying to secure Adama Traore for the next season.

Adama Traore has definitely not done bad for Barcelona since moving back to Camp Nou during the January transfer window.

However, that’s not the only priority for president Joan Laporta.

Invited by Catalan radio RAC1, the boss of the Blaugranas gave an update the latest situation at the club. In France, his comments on a potential return of Lionel Messi to Camp Nou were not long in being relayed. But Laporta wasn’t just interested in talking about Lionel Messi’s return.

The Spanish leader has thus admitted that an exchange between Adama Traore and Francisco Trincao (on loan from Barca to Wolverhampton) was indeed a solution considered.

“It could be a good operation. He’s a different player. As a fan, I say we’re happy with Adama, we’ll see.”

Barcelona and Dembele

Laporta then spoke about one of the hottest issues: the future of Ousmane Dembele. The opportunity for Laporta to send a small barb to the representative of the French international.

“I think he’s a great player. What also happened to him is like with Sergi Roberto. We made him an offer and it expired on December 20. If an agreement is reached, it will be within the established limits. I say this with all due respect, but the agent is a surprise box and you never know what can happen.”

In terms of surprises, the announcement of Barcelona’s interest in Kylian Mbappe was a major one. Do the Culés really have the means to afford the PSG star? Or even an Erling Haaland whose transfer represents an investment of more than €250 million?

Asked to choose between the Frenchman and the Norwegian, Laporta wasn’t exactly optimistic about both.

“Well, the one who has made it clear that he wants to play for Barcelona. They should express the desire to come to Barca. If they don’t have it, then it will be difficult. Today, they did not transmit this desire. So either they adapt to the conditions, or I see them very far from here.”