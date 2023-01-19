NFL

Atlanta Falcons Complete An Interview With Brian Flores For DC Spot

Owen Jones
The Atlanta Falcons have completed their interview with Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for the vacant defensive coordinator position.

 

The Atlanta Falcons are on a quest to replace retired defensive coordinator Dean Pees. The team has already begun requesting interviews. Flores has been a hot name in this year’s coaching cycle. Despite leading the Miami Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021, Miami fired Flores at the end of the 2021 season.

https://www.sportstalkatl.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/dfh22010982868-ne-vs-mia.jpg

Following his firing, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL for racist hiring practices, and it’s hard to argue with his claims when you look at his record. Flores started his coaching career with the New England Patriots back in 2008. He worked his way up to linebackers coach before being hired as head coach of the Dolphins in 2019.

If the Falcons are looking for an experienced leader of men to replace Pees, Flores makes a lot of sense. He will have some work to do, however, with this Falcons defense. One can argue that the defense was better than it has been. There are a couple of good pieces on this Falcons defense, including defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and corner-back A.J. Terrell. That’s pretty much it though.

https://i0.wp.com/www.sportstalkatl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/cgv2208228089-nyj-atl.jpg?fit=1000%2C667&ssl=1
Arnold Ebiketie

Atlanta’s defensive rookies like edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie and Troy Anderson showed flashes and have potential to be quality starters in the NFL. Pass rush was a glaring issue even with the additions of Lorenzo Carter and Ebiketie.

The Falcons have the 8th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Many mocks draft done show the team taking one of the remaining top QBs or an edge rusher. While it might not be the flashy pick, picking defense seems to be the move. Also wide receiver is a big need as well, so waiting on one later in the draft could prove beneficial for this young team.

Atlanta is still a ways away from competing. Getting a respected coach around the league to run the defense would be a step in the right direction.

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
