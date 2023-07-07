UFC

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Fight At UFC 290?

Paul Kelly
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion

Wondering what belts are on the line in the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez fight this weekend at UFC 290? Read on to find out all you need to know about the fight and what belt is up for grabs for Volkanovski vs Rodriguez.

UFC Featherweight Title Up For Grabs At UFC 290

The UFC Featherweight Title is on the line this weekend at UFC 290 as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez battle it out for UFC gold in the 145-pound division.

The fight came about after Yair Rodriguez won the interim title last time out, defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284. Now, he has the opportunity to become the solo champion, as he faces the long-reigning king at 145-pounds – Alexander Volkanovski.

The fight is set to headline UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez is the star attraction, with some stellar fights also on the main card and prelims beforehand.

Brandon Moreno aims to defend his UFC Flyweight Title in the co-main event against Alexandre Pantoja. That is the chief support this weekend, but all eyes will certainly be on the main event – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez.

Robert Whittaker also takes on Dricus Du Plessis in a compelling middleweight contest, with the winner looking for a shot at Israel Adesanya and the UFC Middleweight Title.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Alexander Volkanovski, the fighting pride of Australia, is without a doubt one of the greatest MMA fighter the world has ever seen at 145-pounds. His dominance at featherweight has been remarkable. Not only is he the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion, the belt he is defending this weekend, but he aims to win a sixth successive UFC Featherweight Title fight.

‘The Great’ of course lost last time out, daring to be great as he stepped up to lightweight to face the champion Islam Makhachev. He fell just short on that occasions, but is throwing himself right back into the fire as he aims to defend his UFC Featherweight Title for the fifth time.

This is Yair Rodriguez’s first shot at UFC gold in his career. He is firmly up against it but does possess serious skill and is capable of beating any fighter on his given day.

The Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez UFC Featherweight Title fight is truly compelling and has captured the attention of MMA fans from all around the world. We are now just days away from the contest, with both men confident of knocking their counterpart out.

In the lead up to the fight, Alexander Volkanovski is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -450. However, Yair Rodriguez is currently priced around at +350 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 290! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

When Is UFC 290? Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
  • 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 8, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

