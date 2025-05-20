MLB

Anthony Santander Opens Up About Repeated Battles With Injury After Making Long-Awaited Return For Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Santander has opened up about his recent battle with injury after the Venezuelan MLB star returned to the Toronto Blue Jays’ starting lineup.

Anthony Santander Opens Up About Repeated Battles With Injury

The Toronto Blue Jays star has endured a difficult time with injuries in recent months, missing multiple games in a row on a few occasion which has made his start to life in Canada rather difficult.

Initially, the Venezuelan missed a string of games with a shoulder injury that he sustained after diving into the stands against the Los Angeles Angels in early May.

After recovering from his shoulder injury, the 30-year-old was dealt another blow by a strain in his hip against the Tampa Bay Rays and impacted any momentum that Santander was building.

He joined the Blue Jays in January 2025 after signing a five-year deal for a reported $92.5 million overall and the Venezuelan revealed how his early days in Toronto have been a battle.

Santander said: “I’m battling. Really, I am. But I’m staying positive. Mentally, I feel really good, thank God. The team gave me a really warm welcome, they welcomed me with open arms.

“My teammates have been with me from the start, the staff too. That makes me feel good. It gives me the will to keep working hard, not throw in the towel, so that eventually we can get the results we’re looking for to help the team win.”

After recovering from his injuries, albeit not at 100%, Santander appeared in the starting lineup against the Detroit Tigers and it was clear the recovery was not fully complete after going 0/4 with three strikeouts.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be hoping to get the best out of Santander in the coming weeks, as they currently sit 10th in the American League after winning 22 of their 46 matches so far.

Santander’s return to the starting lineup wasn’t the only big addition to an MLB roster, as star pitcher Mick Abel made his debut for the Philadelphia Phillies – equaling the franchise record for the most strikeouts by a debutante (9).

 

