Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Mick Abel Opens Up About Dream Start After Impressive MLB Debut

Louis Fargher
Mick Abel has revealed his thoughts after an impressive performance on his MLB debut for the Philadelphia Phillies, as they earned a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mick Abel Opens Up About Dream MLB Debut For Phillies

It was a day to remember for Mick Abel as the 23-year-old made his MLB debut for the Philadelphia Phillies and put in one of the best performances a debutante has ever managed in Major League Baseball.

The 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft allowed five hits and avoided a single walk, while also reaching nine strikeouts which not only helped his side reign victorious but is also a joint-record for a Phillies debutante.

After this stellar performance, the young pitcher spoke about the trials and tribulations his faced so far, revealing the amount of work that had gone into preparing for his opening appearance.

Abel said: “It’s pretty cool, It’s a lot more than I could have expected. It took a lot of reflection, it took a lot of understanding who I am as a person and as a man, I think the biggest thing is redefining what my version of success is, and how I can go out there and try to get 1% better every day.

“I want nothing more than to be back here, Everybody can say that being in the spot I am. I’m just taking what I can from today, what I did well, what I can do better, and how I can attack that going forward.”

Throwing 62/84 pitches for strikes, the youngster managed to average 97.3mph for 33 four-seam fastballs, which is an indication of how impactful his performance was.

The Phillies now sit third in the National League after winning 28 of their 46 matches so far and now go into a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies – who take up the bottom spot int he NL.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA.
