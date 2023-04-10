Anthony Edwards Teams Up With Marvel, Debuts “Ant Man” Shoe

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA’s rising young stars, and he just wrapped up his best season as a pro, in which he was named to his first All-Star team.

As his stats have risen, so has his star. He plays for one of the smaller market teams in the league, so Edwards doesn’t get the kind of exposure that he would get if he were playing for the Lakers or the Heat. But given his body of work this season and throughout his young career, his presence is becoming hard to ignore.

Anthony Edwards “Ant-Man” Shoes Now Available To The Public

Ant Man x Ant Man 🐜​ In collaboration with @marvel, @theantedwards_ introduces the official "Ant Man" BYW SELECT colorway, inspired by the Marvel superhero and Ant's long-time nickname. Available now on https://t.co/UoZlZDvrs2. #SELECT #adidasBasketball pic.twitter.com/QidyNdS9Lt — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) April 10, 2023

During that All-Star appearance earlier this season, Edwards debuted a unique sneaker that will be made available to the public as early as today.

Edwards is an Adidas athlete, and the company recently teamed up with Marvel Studios on a design for a signature shoe. The sneaker has a base color of red that pops almost like a neon would, with dark gray and black trim. “ANT MAN” is written across one of the tongues, while “MARVEL” is embroidered on the other.

Adidas and Marvel collaborated to create Ant-Man sneakers for Anthony Edwards 🔥 (Via @adidasHoops ) pic.twitter.com/vzThDfTwo0 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 10, 2023

The actual Marvel superhero played by Paul Rudd has been the subject of three feature films, the same amount of years that Edwards has played in the NBA. And given his first name and the ability to turn it into the easy nickname of “Ant-Man”, the shoes seem like the perfect fit for the athlete.

Edwards Will Try And Help Wolves Advance Against Lakers

Breaking: Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the play-in tournament, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/4FIWxHRczr — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2023

Edwards has worn the same model of the Adidas shoe all season, but turned (sneaker) heads when he debuted the new design during All-Star Weekend. It was announced by the Adidas Basketball Twitter account on Monday that the shoes were now available to be purchased by the public.

The announcement comes one day after the Timberwolves won in dramatic fashion thanks in large part to Edwards, on the heels of an emotional game. He came up with huge plays on both ends of the floor to help propel Minnesota to the victory on the final day of the regular season, solidifying their place in the play-in tournament.

Anthony Edwards and the Wolves will look to extend their season on Tuesday when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers for the 7/8 Play-In matchup. The Lakers are heavily favored due to their home court advantage as well as the absences of both Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. The line currently stands at -7.

