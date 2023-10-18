NBA

76ers’ James Harden missed practice on Wednesday and has yet to play in a preseason game for Philadelphia

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
James Harden 76ers pic
James Harden 76ers pic

With the regular season about a week away, the 76ers are still dealing with James Harden drama. The 34-year-old has yet to play in a preseason game for Philly ahead of the 2023-24 season. This offseason, Harden opted into a $35.6 player option with the intent that the team would be looking for a trade. 

Harden named the Clippers as his preferred destination. However, reports since then all say that little to no progress has been made in trading the 10-time all-star. Philly likely wants to at least start the season with Harden and then maybe move him closer to the trade deadline when more deals are being made. For now, the Sixers are unsure what kind of commitment they will have from Harden this season.

James Harden continues to have ongoing drama with Daryl Morey and the 76ers


The 2023-24 season will be James Harden’s 15th year in the NBA. It will be his second full season with the 76ers after being traded from Brooklyn in 2021-22. Philadelphia finds itself in a tricky situation with James Harden. Without him, they lose one of the best playmakers in the league. Harden led the NBA in assists per game (10.7) last season, the second time he’s done that in his career.

Philly would also miss out on his scoring output. Joel Embiid was the league MVP last year and averaged over 30+ points per game. However, Harden was the second-highest scorer for the Sixers last season with (21.0) points per game. His playmaking and production cannot be replaced with just one player. The Sixers have talent on their roster, but Harden is not replaceable with anyone they currently have for 2023-24.


Last week, James Harden told the media that he would likely play in one preseason game before the regular season began. He’s missed all three of the 76ers’ previous preseason games and this Friday vs. the Hawks would be his last opportunity. His playing status for that game is now in question with reports of Harden missing Philly’s practice on Wednesday. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports noted that he is currently in Houston. We’ll have to wait and see how Harden plays this out and what details we get about his situation with the 76ers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
James Harden 76ers pic
NBA

LATEST 76ers’ James Harden missed practice on Wednesday and has yet to play in a preseason game for Philadelphia

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  46min
Mikal Bridges Nets pic
NBA
Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges has the lowest odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h

During the 2023 season, the Brooklyn Nets lost the two faces of the franchise. Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the team and Kevin Durant followed not too long after….

rsz oshlvzs6miefxn3efzxc
NBA
Warriors Rumors: Is This Klay Thompson’s Last Season In Golden State?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h

Klay Thompson has been a cornerstone for the Golden State Warriors franchise, along with his running mates Steph Curry and Draymond Green. But the 33-year-old Thompson will have a decision…

scottie barnes
NBA
Toronto Raptors Made Scottie Barnes Untouchable In Trade Talks For Kevin Durant and Damien Lillard
Author image Owen Jones  •  Oct 17 2023
Draymond Green and Stephen Curry Warriors
NBA
Draymond Green reveals Steph Curry’s secret to longevity is a ‘never-dying passion’
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 17 2023
GettyImages 1434750866
NBA
Boston Celtics starters expected to play in penultimate preseason game at New York Knicks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 17 2023
Kyle kuzma
NBA
Wizards Star Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Nike For Limited Edition Jerseys: ‘Nike Is Ruining The Nostalgia’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 17 2023
Arrow to top