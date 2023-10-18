With the regular season about a week away, the 76ers are still dealing with James Harden drama. The 34-year-old has yet to play in a preseason game for Philly ahead of the 2023-24 season. This offseason, Harden opted into a $35.6 player option with the intent that the team would be looking for a trade.

Harden named the Clippers as his preferred destination. However, reports since then all say that little to no progress has been made in trading the 10-time all-star. Philly likely wants to at least start the season with Harden and then maybe move him closer to the trade deadline when more deals are being made. For now, the Sixers are unsure what kind of commitment they will have from Harden this season.

James Harden continues to have ongoing drama with Daryl Morey and the 76ers

Harden remains frustrated at the lack of progress towards a trade to the Clippers, sources close to him tell ESPN. https://t.co/ikpKaIiLze — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 18, 2023



The 2023-24 season will be James Harden’s 15th year in the NBA. It will be his second full season with the 76ers after being traded from Brooklyn in 2021-22. Philadelphia finds itself in a tricky situation with James Harden. Without him, they lose one of the best playmakers in the league. Harden led the NBA in assists per game (10.7) last season, the second time he’s done that in his career.

Philly would also miss out on his scoring output. Joel Embiid was the league MVP last year and averaged over 30+ points per game. However, Harden was the second-highest scorer for the Sixers last season with (21.0) points per game. His playmaking and production cannot be replaced with just one player. The Sixers have talent on their roster, but Harden is not replaceable with anyone they currently have for 2023-24.

James Harden is currently in Houston instead of Philadelphia for the Sixers team practice, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/pF51kQaZpj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2023



Last week, James Harden told the media that he would likely play in one preseason game before the regular season began. He’s missed all three of the 76ers’ previous preseason games and this Friday vs. the Hawks would be his last opportunity. His playing status for that game is now in question with reports of Harden missing Philly’s practice on Wednesday. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports noted that he is currently in Houston. We’ll have to wait and see how Harden plays this out and what details we get about his situation with the 76ers.