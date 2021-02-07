Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron display vs Southampton

Paraguayan international Miguel Almiron put in an incredible shift as Newcastle United secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Southampton in the Premier League yesterday.

The 26-year-old was outstanding for the home side and he managed to score a match-winning brace.





Apart from his goals, the attacking midfielder worked his socks off and helped out the side defensively. His work rate and creativity seem to have impressed the fans immensely.

Almiron has shown his quality every time he has been played in his natural position this season and the fans will be hoping for more of the same in the coming weeks.

Steve Bruce must look to use his key players in their natural roles if Newcastle are to succeed this season. He has often been criticised for his tendency to use the likes of Isaac Hayden in the full-back position for example.

The midfielder has five goals and an assist to his name so far this season and he has been one of the best performers at Newcastle this season.

It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old can build on his current run of form and guide Newcastle to a respectable finish in the Premier League this year.

Almiron has been excellent for the Magpies in his last four matches and here is what the fans had to say about his performance yesterday.

Almiron gets slated but for a poor team like us hes invaluable. Great work ethos. Play to his strengths, attack. Hes not a wing back! — RONALDO (@RONALDO89447911) February 6, 2021

Almiron probably had his best game I've ever seen today, guy was everywhere, looked amazing, got a good goal — Ben Deacon (@Ben_Deacon1980) February 6, 2021

What a great player, just love him! 🎶🎶..Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, Miggy Almiron, Almiron, Miggy Almiron..🎶🎶 — Toonfan (@ataylor1892) February 6, 2021

Brilliant Miggy, just brilliant!!!

Every match you work your socks off for the team & give @NUFC 200% !!!

Class!!!#nufc — Paul Sutcliffe (@PaulSutcliffe80) February 6, 2021