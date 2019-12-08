Blog Teams Everton Micheal Ball and Jamie Carragher react to Everton’s win against Chelsea on Twitter

Micheal Ball and Jamie Carragher react to Everton’s win against Chelsea on Twitter

8 December, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton picked up their fifth Premier League victory of the campaign at the expense of Chelsea at Goodison Park yesterday, blowing away Frank Lampard’s side in a 3-1 win and ending a run of three straight defeats.

It was the Toffees’ first game since Marco Silva was sacked on Thursday, and interim boss Duncan Ferguson was a huge inspiration on the touchline.

It was a different Everton against Chelsea, with the players putting in, arguably, the team’s best performance of the season thus far.

Richarlison opened the scoring five minutes into the game through a brilliant header from Djibril Sidibe’s cross, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled Everton’s lead four minutes after half-time after taking advantage of Chelsea’s lack of control at the back.

Mateo Kovacic halved the deficit three minutes later, but the hosts had the last laugh and put the game to bed six minutes from time as DCL was the fastest to react to a loose ball.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and former Everton star Micheal Ball were impressed with how the side played under Ferguson, and here is how they reacted to the victory on Twitter:

The 47-year-old has been on Everton’s coaching staff under each of the last four managers (Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce and Marco Silva), and if he remains in charge, it will be interesting to see if his charisma can get the job done when they visit Manchester United next Sunday and against Leicester City in the League Cup three days later.

Gary Lineker reacts to Harry Kane's brace for Tottenham against Burnley, comments on Troy Parrott
Report: West Ham United keen on Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic ahead of January transfer window

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!!