Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car confirms transfer offer from Liverpool

Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car has confirmed that he had the opportunity to join Liverpool during the recently concluded transfer window.

The 24-year-old was on the radar of Jurgen Klopp’s side prior to the winter transfer deadline with the club desperate to sign a few centre-backs.





A deal for Caleta-Car failed to materialise but they managed to sign Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak from Preston North End and Schalke (initial loan) respectively.

In a press conference ahead of Marseille’s game with Nice, Caleta-Car confirmed the Reds were keen on landing his signature and it was an honour to learn of the interest.

“Today, there is the Champions’ League, and I am going to watch the two games, I received an offer from Liverpool,” he said in the pre-match press conference as quoted by GFFN.

“It was an honour for me to know that such a club wanted me. We decided with the club that I was going to stay. Marseille is also a great club and I still have a lot of improving to do here.”

The Reds held a strong interest in signing Caleta-Car before the transfer deadline but their approach came very late leaving Marseille with little time to land a replacement.

As a result, Caleta-Car remained with the Ligue 1 club and he was reportedly devastated at missing out on the move to the English champions.

The Reds may return for his services in the summer and there is a good chance that they may sign him given Marseille’s financial concerns.

The Premier League giants are currently without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip with long-term injuries which have ruled them out for the season.

Davies and Kabak will feature regularly in the coming months. Their displays may decide whether the club need another centre-back this summer.

