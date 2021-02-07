Manchester United fans react to David de Gea display vs Everton

Manchester United dropped two valuable points against Everton in the Premier League last night.

Despite having a comfortable lead in the first half, the Old Trafford outfit managed to end up drawing the game and it could have a big impact on their title aspirations.





United had a great chance of going level on points with league leaders Manchester City with a win last night.

City face Liverpool in the Premier League later today and it could be a vital game in this season’s title race.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will feel that they could have easily won the game if not for a mediocre performance from goalkeeper David de Gea.

The 30-year-old Spaniard has not been at his best for a while now and he was responsible for a couple of goals the home side conceded yesterday.

The Spaniard should have done better to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin deep into injury time and he made a mistake for Abdoulaye Doucoure’s opening goal for Everton as well.

It will be interesting to see if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to take the Spaniard out of the firing line for a while now and give his first-team spot to Dean Henderson.

United must look to invest in a top-class keeper in the summer if the Spaniard fails to rediscover his world-class form.

De Gea has been involved in several errors in the recent months and he will have to improve massively if he wants to hold down a regular starting berth for the Red Devils.

Here is what the Manchester United fans had to say about his performance last night.

You can have De Gea if you have a strong defence. The same can be said of Maguire Lindelof and AWB. You can’t have two of them together, let alone all four. Then with the protection we give them? Recipe for disaster — #EndSARS (@AliquamScripto) February 6, 2021

Well that was sickening, DeGea had a shocker. Really need to get a partner for Maguire in the summer and Rashford needs confidence. Played some really good football, Cavani & Bruno are pure United players. #MUFC — Declan Farrell (@DeclanFarrell3) February 6, 2021

He deserves a consistent run in now. pic.twitter.com/hTvzywGSd8 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 6, 2021

De Gea, Rashford, Maguire and lastly Tuanzebe all contributed to this awful draw tonight 😭 Thank you! #MUNEVE #Mufc — BALO'O GLASS TECH 💎 GGMU ❤ (@Baloo_Mcliu) February 6, 2021

As a united fan i hate to admit it but Ole, Tuanzebe and Degea have officially handed the title to Mancity. Its over now!!! #MUNEVE — Jackson Kitsao (@Vanbaya7) February 6, 2021