Manchester United eyeing up a move for Marcos Llorente

Manchester United are looking to improve their midfield options during the summer transfer window and have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente.

The 26-year-old has developed into a key player for the Spanish club over the last couple of seasons, and it is no surprise that the Premier League side are looking to snap him up.





The hard-working midfielder will add creativity and goals to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

According to reports (via Mirror), the Red Devils are currently preparing a £68 million bid for the goalscoring midfielder.

The player has a contract until the summer of 2024, and Atletico are determined to extend his stay at the club.

Club chief Miguel Angel Gil is handling the contract negotiations and is keen to convince Llorente to commit his long term future to the club.

Llorente has bagged 13 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, and he has his peak years ahead of him.

Even if he costs £68m as reported, the midfielder could make a big difference to United in the coming years.

However, it is unclear how the Red Devils would accommodate him in their starting line-up next season.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are already starters for Solskjaer, and playing Llorente alongside them could leave United’s midfield vulnerable defensively.

His arrival would also confirm that Donny van de Beek has no future at Old Trafford. The Dutchman is already struggling to get game time and would fall further down the pecking order if Llorente joins.

