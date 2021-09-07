Jordan Henderson: Liverpool midfielder raves about Jude Bellingham

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has showered heaps of praise on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham put up an impressive performance during England’s 4-0 win over Andorra on Sunday, and he was praised heavily by Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier.

The 18-year-old is widely considered as one of the best young talents in world football, and he was simply outstanding last season for Dortmund.

Henderson has hailed him as a “top player” who shows fantastic maturity on and off the pitch. The Reds midfielder was heavily impressed with the character shown by the youngster.

“Jude is a fantastic player,” said Henderson to the Daily Mail.

“Even at such a young age, he shows fantastic maturity on and off the field. You can see how hungry he is to be a top player and has all the attributes to do that.

“I tried to help as much as I could but, to be honest, he is a top player who has shown that in the big games for Dortmund. I see him going from strength to strength all the time. I don’t want to praise him too much and put too much pressure on him but he’s got a very good head on his shoulders.

“I’m told he has good people around him and a good family, and you can see that is an important part of him. I think he will be a top player going forward. I watch him for Dortmund and the way he performs is outstanding.”

SL View – next major Liverpool target?

The former Birmingham City midfielder enjoyed a superb first season in the Bundesliga following his £25 million move last summer.

He won the German Cup last season and scored in a Champions League quarter-final.

Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, while there have been interest from Premier League champions Manchester City as well.

Back in June, the Daily Mirror claimed that Bellingham is set to open talks with Dortmund over a new contract. However, big Premier League clubs will definitely keep an eye on his progress.

Bellingham would be a massive signing for the Reds but he won’t come cheap.

The Reds have a strong pool of midfielders and Bellingham would make them even better. Alongside the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot, Liverpool can build a strong pool of young talents who can represent the club for years to come.

