Liverpool defender Joel Matip ruled out for the rest of the season

Premier League champions Liverpool have been dealt another major injury blow with Joel Matip ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with ankle ligaments damage.

According to Paul Joyce from the Athletic, the 29 year old centre back picked up the injury against Tottenham.





Joel Matip to miss rest of season for Liverpool. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 1, 2021

The Cameroon defender has been exceptional for the Reds since his move from Schalke but his career at Liverpool has been plagued with injuries.

Jurgen Klopp will be thoroughly disappointed to have lost him for the remainder of the campaign given how important he is to the side.

Matip is undoubtedly Liverpool’s best defender after Virgil van Dijk and it will be interesting to see how the Reds cope with his absence now.

The reigning Premier League champions signed Ben Davies from Preston and Ozan Kabak from Schalke last night and it remains to be seen whether their new signings can step up and fill the void.

Liverpool are still very much in the Premier League title race but Manchester City will have to be considered as the favourites after the Reds’ recent injury blow.

The club have now lost all three of his first choice centre backs and it seems that the Reds will have to continue to field makeshift defenders until the end of the season.

It is highly unlikely that the likes of Kabak and Davies will be thrown into the starting line-up right from the onset.

Both players are inexperienced when it comes to Premier League football and they will need time to adapt to Liverpool’s style of play as well.

Some of the Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Matip’s injury blow and here is what they had to say.

Written in the stars. Say what you like about not replacing Lovren but our luck has been dreadful this year. — Liam Willis (@willis_1988) February 1, 2021

He needs selling in the summer. Good player great character but terrible injury record. Absolutely pointless keeping him as he can not play more than 2/3 games in a row. — Daz Garmey (@DarrenGarmey) February 1, 2021

That explains this deadline day scramble — I'm tired Robbie 🇱🇨 (@keeemo758) February 1, 2021

He needs to be sold in the summer, it's beyond a joke now. — T (@TikTakTom) February 1, 2021

I seriously think that's he's Liverpool playing days over, he's been injured since the day we signed him. Wasn't a bad CB, but time to cut or loss and concentrate on the CB's we have now. — Jim Hayes (@JhJimhayes74) February 1, 2021

If we could sell him I’m sure we would, but nobody would buy him even when he’s back next season. Either way he shouldn’t count as a squad member anymore. Unfortunate because he is bloody good at football. — #SoPooooool (@rakatakd79) February 1, 2021