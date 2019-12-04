Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on Jadon Sancho

Liverpool are one of the several Premier League clubs that are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho.
The Daily Mirror reported in October that Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all keen to bring the exciting young talent to the Premier League.
The German club are already bracing themselves for bids next summer for the exciting 19-year-old who they believe has got the potential to become a £100million superstar.
However, Klopp has denied that he is interested in signing the player.
Sancho is unsettled in Germany after a reported falling out with manager Lucien Favre.
Several Premier League clubs are vying for his signature, and Liverpool are also thought to be interested. Klopp has hailed him as a ‘very good player’ but the German has also added that his price tag could be a potential stumbling block for the Reds.
When asked about the prospect of Liverpool making a bid for Sancho, Klopp replied:
“No. He’s a very good player. [£100m value] is one issue. 100 percent an issue.
“But there’s nothing to say about it. I know how it sounds, but I cannot change that.”
Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly interested in signing him, but Spurs are unlikely to spend huge money on him in the January transfer window.