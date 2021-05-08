Leeds United fans drool over Stuart Dallas display vs Tottenham

Leeds United returned to winning ways after beating Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday in the Premier League.

Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo scored for the Whites as they won 3-1 against Spurs.





Following their disappointing defeat against Brighton last week, Leeds produced yet another strong performance against a big team, with Dallas once again shinning for the Whites.

Dallas scored the opening goal of the match within 13 minutes, with Gjanni Alioski picking up another assist.

Son Heung-Min restored parity for Spurs, but Bamford gave the lead again for the home side just before half time.

He became the fourth Englishman to score 15+ goals for Leeds in a single Premier League campaign after Lee Chapman (15 in 1992-93), Rod Wallace (17 in 1993-94) & Michael Bridges (19 in 1999-00).

In the second half, Rodrigo found the net towards the end to kill all hopes of a potential comeback from Spurs.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Dallas’ performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Great half from #lufc with Dallas proving again why its hard to see anyone going past him as player of the season. Klich much better too. Been great to watch. — Adam Pope (@apopey) May 8, 2021

Stuart Dallas is just ridiculous value. Not only does he play in nearly every position, but he excels absolutely anywhere too. Been an incredible season and he's really shone. #lufc — Diarmuid Nolan (@dermonolan91) May 8, 2021

How do you put a value on someone who is as good as Dallas in so many positions? Irreplaceable #LUFC — Patrick Veale (@nuttyhill) May 8, 2021

Quality performance and result against another “Super League” team ..

Dallas and Harrison outstanding 👏🏼

💙💛🤍#LUFC #MOT https://t.co/aLNEmVFbME — Craig Boot (@CraigBoot85) May 8, 2021

A very impressive performance today, everyone played well especially Dallas motm for me! #lufc — Stu 💙💛🏆 (@Stuawil19) May 8, 2021

Fantastic team performance like day and night from last week. Thought Koch really well, Dallas incredible as per usual #lufc — Jon Hughes (@Crusty_Costa) May 8, 2021

Dallas has been arguably one of the most consistent performers for Leeds under Bielsa, and he has taken his game to a whole new level in the Premier League.

Most importantly, he has scored important goals for Leeds, especially against the big teams. The defeat, however, is a huge blow to Tottenham’s top-four hopes.

