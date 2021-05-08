Leeds United fans drool over Stuart Dallas display vs Tottenham

By
Saikat
-
Stuart Dallas

Leeds United returned to winning ways after beating Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday in the Premier League

Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo scored for the Whites as they won 3-1 against Spurs.


Following their disappointing defeat against Brighton last week, Leeds produced yet another strong performance against a big team, with Dallas once again shinning for the Whites.

Dallas scored the opening goal of the match within 13 minutes, with Gjanni Alioski picking up another assist.

Son Heung-Min restored parity for Spurs, but Bamford gave the lead again for the home side just before half time.

He became the fourth Englishman to score 15+ goals for Leeds in a single Premier League campaign after Lee Chapman (15 in 1992-93), Rod Wallace (17 in 1993-94) & Michael Bridges (19 in 1999-00).

In the second half, Rodrigo found the net towards the end to kill all hopes of a potential comeback from Spurs.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Dallas’ performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Dallas has been arguably one of the most consistent performers for Leeds under Bielsa, and he has taken his game to a whole new level in the Premier League.

Most importantly, he has scored important goals for Leeds, especially against the big teams. The defeat, however, is a huge blow to Tottenham’s top-four hopes.

