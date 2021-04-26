Leeds fans drool over Pascal Struijk display vs Manchester United

Leeds United managed a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League clash at Elland Road on Sunday.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Leeds suffered a humiliating 6-2 defeat at Old Trafford. The latest result shows that they are learning from past errors and the side is evolving as a Premier League force.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been in fantastic form against teams in the top six since the turn of the year, having won at Leicester and leaders Manchester City, as well earning draws against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and now United.

Many Leeds fans are pleased with the performance of Pascal Struijk who was simply superb alongside Diego Llorente at the back.

Bielsa praised Struijk after the game, saying his display was “aggression without violence.”

The 21-year-old has made 22 appearances in the Premier League this season (including 19 starts) and he is getting better with every game.

While Struijk has also played as a defensive midfielder mainly as a cover for Kalvin Phillips, it is getting clear that he is more comfortable in the central defensive role.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Whites fans:

Pascal Struijk vs. Man Utd: 51 touches

29/36 successful passes

10 ball recoveries

6 duels won

5/5 tackles won

4 clearances

3 interceptions

2 headed clearances

2 fouls

1 shot Exceptional display and growing with every performance. Such a talent. 👊 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/n8mzO8Yijh — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) April 25, 2021

No frills from Struijk today but he’s become a rock solid defender and it’s his shirt to lose now. Positional very good, rarely wastes a pass & reads the game so well. Doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Llorente comfy alongside him.

A huge, unexpected bonus for #LUFC this season — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) April 25, 2021

Llorente and Struijk Phil.. unbelievable. — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) April 25, 2021

Struijk has been really good today. He's organised the defence really well #LUFC pic.twitter.com/CnKAObQwnl — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) April 25, 2021

Kalvin Phillips outstanding today. Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente too. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) April 25, 2021

Shout out to the man mountain that is Pascal Struijk. More interceptions and clearances than anyone else 👏🏼🏔 Tackles: 5 (third highest) 🥉

Clearances: 4 (highest) 🥇

Interceptions: 3 (highest) 🥇 Sensational.#lufc #mot #alaw 🔵🟡⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Wvfkzx5BI0 — leedsunited_news (@leeds_utd_news) April 25, 2021

The result means Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions next weekend if Pep Guardiola’s side beat Crystal Palace on Saturday and United lose at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

