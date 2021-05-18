Leeds and Rangers keen on Santiago Moreno

Leeds United and Rangers are keen on improving their attacking options this summer and they are keeping tabs on the Colombian attacker Santiago Moreno.

According to Football Insider, both clubs have been tracking the 21-year-old attacker and they could make their move when the summer transfer window opens.





Mourinho has been an important player for Colombian outfit America de Cali this season and he has five goals and four assists to his name in all competitions.

The player has been likened to the Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane because of his explosive playing style.

The 21-year-old is a versatile attacker who can operate anywhere across the front three although he is a naturally right-sided player.

The report from Football Insider adds that the player is valued at around £5 million.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of Moreno’s potential.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds or Rangers are willing to pay up for the 21-year-old this summer.

SL View: Perfect long-term addition for both clubs

Marcelo Bielsa has done an impressive job nurturing young players like Pascal Struijk, Illan Meslier this season and he could help the Colombian youngster develop and fulfil his potential at Elland Road in future.

The Premier League club are probably a more attractive option compared to Rangers but Steven Gerrard’s side could also prove to be a great platform for Moreno.

The youngster needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and Rangers might be able to offer him that opportunity.

The Ibrox outfit have a quality left-sided winger in Ryan Kent and they could use someone like Moreno on the right.

The asking price should be affordable for both clubs and it remains to be seen where the Colombian ends up eventually.

