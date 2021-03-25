Leeds and Crystal Palace want Osaze Urhoghide – Report

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide.

The report claims that Watford and Crystal Palace are also monitoring the 20-year-old defender.





The youngster is out of contract at the Hillsborough next season, and Leeds can sign him on a free transfer.

The young central defender has made nine starts in the Championship this season, and a further two appearances have come from the bench.

He has impressed heavily for Wednesday in recent months, producing eye-catching displays against Barnsley and Luton Town.

However, his contract situation has generated attention among several clubs, including Leeds and Palace, according to Sheffield Star.

SL View

Phil Hay claimed recently that Leeds will look to sign at least five players in the summer transfer window.

The Whites will look to sign a new left-back with Ezgjan Alioski set to leave the club in the summer.

However, Leeds do not need to bolster their centre-back ranks in the summer.

Marcelo Bielsa has the likes of Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, and Gaetano Berardi on his ranks, while young Pascal Struijk is proving to be an accomplished centre-back as well.

However, given the fact that he is set to be available on a free transfer, Leeds can take a gamble on him.

