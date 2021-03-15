Inter Milan eyeing up Leicester’s Youri Tielemans

Inter Milan are preparing a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

Tielemans came to Leicester City in the January transfer window of 2019 from Monaco, initially on loan for six months. After impressing during his loan spell, he earned a £35 million permanent move to the King Power Stadium.





In his first full season, the Belgium international continued his fine form, helping the Foxes to a fifth place finish. This campaign, he has shone once again as his side sits in third.

His performances in the Premier League have attracted the attention of Inter Milan, as reported by Fichajes.net.

The Nerazzurri are enjoying a sensational season in the league, sitting nine points clear at the top of the Serie A table with just 11 games left to play. At this rate, they are on course to win their first piece of silverware since 2011.

However, their performances in other competitions has not been so impressive. They were knocked out in the group stages in the Champions League, finishing fourth in a group with Real Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

In addition, they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia at the semi-finals stage by Juventus thanks to a brace by Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Antonio Conte’s men wish to launch another title challenge next season and compete on all three fronts, then more depth in their squad will be necessary. Furthermore, there is every chance that the likes of Nicolo Barella and Christian Eriksen could depart in the summer, leaving a gap in midfield.

Fichajes.net reports that Inter Milan are willing to offer €40m for the 23-year-old. For a player of his talent and age, it is unlikely that this will be enough to prise him away from Leicester – especially given that his current contract doesn’t expire until 2023.

Back in February, Tielemans commented on his future, suggesting that he is happy where he is.

As quoted by Goal, Tielemans said: “It’s brilliant to be here. I really like it here. We’ll see what’s coming in the future, but I think the environment is just perfect to win trophies here.

“You can’t predict the future but I think everything around the club and inside the club is made for it.”

