Ian Wright posts hilarious tweet ahead of Europa League showdown

Arsenal will play in the Champions League next season if they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final this evening, and the Gunners can’t afford to miss out on the elite competition next term.
They have failed to qualify for the Champions League in the last two seasons, and things will go from bad to worse if they make it three seasons in a row without lining up alongside the continental powerhouses.
Having failed to make the Premier League top-four this term, Arsenal’s transfer budget for the summer took a hit, and a victory tonight is their only chance of having sufficient funds to spend this window.
Gunners legend Ian Wright is every fan of the club right now, and his latest Tweet – a hilarious gif – sums up how the North London faithful feels.
Manager Unai Emery won all the three Europa League finals he led Sevilla to, and he will fancy his chances against the Blues.
The Spaniard will further endear himself to the fans with a victory tonight, and he will be looking to produce a tactical masterclass.