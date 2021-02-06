Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher react to Tomas Soucek’s red card vs Fulham

West Ham United were held to a goalless draw against Fulham in the Premier League earlier today.

The Hammers will be disappointed to have come away with just a point from a game they should have won.





David Moyes’ side have been in impressive form of late and the fans would have expected all three points today.

While the draw is likely to disappoint the Hammers’ boss, the referee’s decision to send off Tomas Soucek in the dying moments of the game will have infuriated him.

The Czech midfielder was dismissed for an elbow on Aleksandar Mitrovic. The decision seemed unfair and it will be interesting to see if it gets overturned after an appeal.

Referee Mike Dean has been involved in a few questionable decisions this season and Soucek’s dismissal was another controversial call.

Soucek has been outstanding for the London club this term and the Hammers cannot afford to lose him to suspension.

The likes of Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher labelled the decision as incorrect on social media after the game.

Here is what they had to say.

This red card for Soucek needs rescinding ASAP! @premierleague https://t.co/AvxXZgBKa6 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 6, 2021

What is going on! that’s not a deliberate elbow!! FFS 🤦‍♂️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 6, 2021

You have got to be kidding? That’s not a red card in a million years. So clearly accidental. A nonsense. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 6, 2021