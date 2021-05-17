Garth Crooks drools over Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Garth Crooks has showered heaps of praise on Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The popular BBC Sport pundit has compared him with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson and former Manchester United star Bryan Robson.





Phillips was outstanding as Leeds won 4-0 at Burnley in the Premier League over the weekend.

Crooks has been highly impressed with Phillips and praised him for his unselfishness. He included the 25-year-old in his Team of the Week for BBC Sport. He said:

“The player at the heart of some glorious football for Leeds was Kalvin Phillips. A beautiful striker of the ball, always looking to play forward and totally unselfish.

“I’ve likened his game to that of Manchester United legend Bryan Robson, which might have been a stretch, but he’s definitely a Jordan Henderson. If Phillips goes on to have the career either of those players have had, he will have done extremely well.”

In the 71st minute of the game, Phillips produced an outrageous cross-field pass from midfield to Jack Harisson.

Can we just talk about this pass from @Kalvinphillips. pic.twitter.com/jWLhCLHW4Z — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 16, 2021

Phillips is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the country. He reads the game well, is a superb tackler and an outstanding passer of the ball.

Under Marcelo Bielsa, he has progressed immensely and is certain to be in the England squad for the European Championships this summer.

The comparison with Henderson is apt. Henderson is a quality midfielder – a leader who holds the team together and dictates the tempo of the game.

In other news, check out Manchester City vs Chelsea Facts and Stats ahead of the Champions League Final.