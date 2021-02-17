Everton and Inter Milan want Gianluca Mancini

According to reports from Leggo, Everton are keeping tabs on Roma centre back Gianluca Mancini ahead of a potential move in the summer.

The 24-year-old central defender has made 19 appearances in Serie A and has scored three goals and provided one assist.





Serie A giants Inter Milan are apparently in the race to sign the Italian who can also play as a defensive midfielder.

Clearly, Mancini has impressed for Roma this season as Paulo Fonseca’s side are aiming for Champions League qualification.

He was superb during Roma’s 3-0 win over Udinese and was simply outstanding in the 3-1 win over Verona earlier this month.

SL View – Do Everton need another centre-back?

Everton probably won’t need another centre-back this summer.

The Toffees have the likes of Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, and Ben Godfrey as four quality centre-backs, and adding another player in that department doesn’t make sense unless they’re planning to ship any one of them out (possibly Mina?).

Rather, it’s the right-back position where Everton desperately need to bolster, with Jonjoe Kenny failing to impress as a back-up option.

Mancini can play as a central defensive midfielder, and Ancelotti can be attracted by his versatility. At the moment, it seems like Everton are just keeping track of his progress, and that there is no genuine attempt to sign the player.