Diego Llorente comments on Leeds ambition amid exit reports

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has been impressive in recent matches after returning from a long injury lay-off.

The 27-year-old has been called up by Spain for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.





The Spaniard picked up a muscle injury the last time he was summoned for international duty and was out of action for nearly three months.

It has been a tough season for him, but he is now starting to show why the club spent big on him during the summer.

Llorente told BBC Radio Leeds (via Leeds Live): “It’s something I have accepted with great pride, it’s a real honour and something that I’m very happy about to be called up.

“It’s important recognition of your hard work but at the same time, my aim is to carry on bringing stuff to Leeds, helping Leeds out and if that leads to international recognition then great.

“The main objective is to work hard and provide my ability to Leeds.”

Llorente, who earns £22,000-a-week at Elland Road, has started four straight Premier League games for the first time since returning to action against Southampton.

He has now been called up by Spain manager Luis Enrique ahead of three World Cup qualifiers – against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

Leeds fans will love the fact that the centre-back indeed has absolutely no intention of going anywhere.

Earlier this week, Spanish outlet El Gol Digital reported that Llorente is keen to leave Elland Road. He apparently wants to go back to Spain because of lack of game-time.

Llorente has not only quashed those rumours but the centre-back has reassured the fans that his ‘main objective’ remains to perform well for Leeds.

