Didier Deschamps explains why he left Alexandre Lacazette out of his latest squad

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has once again been left out of the France squad by manager Didier Deschamps.
The Gunners star has 13 goals and eight assists in 35 Premier League appearances and five goals and two assists in nine Europa League games this term.
The World Cup winners face France Squad to face Bolivia in a friendly and Turkey & Andorra in the Euros 2020 qualifiers.
Lacazette was excluded in favour of Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder, and Deschamps has explained the reason why the 27-year-old was left out this time.
Didier Deschamps on leaving Alexandre Lacazette out of his latest squad: "There is no reason why we won't seem him again soon. I had a difficult choice to make. [Ben Yedder] has scored an enormous amount of goals this season."
Ben Yedder scored 18 La Liga goals and assisted nine others in the just-concluded campaign, and that impressive return was enough to hand him a call-up ahead of the Arsenal star.
Lacazette last featured for France in 2017 and could only make the standby list for last summer’s World Cup squad.
With Deschamps constantly snubbing him, it remains to be seen if he has a chance of making next summer’s European Championship squad.
It will take a very impressive 2019/20 campaign for him to break into the Euros squad and add to his 16 caps.