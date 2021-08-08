Crystal Palace reportedly want to sign Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Ademola Lookman

Crystal Palace are targeting moves for three young English players – Arsenal duo Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson and RB Leipzig ace Ademola Lookman according to a report from The Sun.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has been a very busy man in the transfer market this summer.

The Frenchman has already brought Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, Joachim Andersen and Conor Gallagher to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace already seem like a very strong outfit compared to what they were last season.

Vieira’s business is seemingly far from done, however.

Crystal Palace targeting deals for three young Englishman

The Sun reckon that Arsenal duo Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson and RB Leipzig ace Ademola Lookman are all on the Eagles’ radar ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The three players, 22, 21 and 23 respectively, would all be really exciting additions for Palace.

Vieira is already building an exciting team in south London.

And bringing the three London-born players to Selhurst Park would instantly make the Eagles genuine contenders for the to 10 this season.

Crystal Palace are certainly in a better position to play an exciting brand of attacking football this season than they were last term under Roy Hodgson.

Nketiah, Nelson and Lookman would provide Vieira with a real variety of options in attack.

And they could very well take Palace to the next level.

