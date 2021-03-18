Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez on Premier League giants’ radar

Emiliano Martinez has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since his move from Arsenal.

It now appears that Premier League giants Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Argentine international.





According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are lining up a blockbuster offer to sign the 28-year-old at the end of the season.

David de Gea is the current number one at Old Trafford, but the Spaniard has regressed over the past year and United are looking to replace him.

Martinez would certainly be an upgrade on de Gea right now, but it is debatable whether Villa would be willing to sell him after just one season at the club.

Villa paid around £20 million for Martinez, and they will be looking for a premium if they are forced to sell the Argentine this summer.

Martinez joined Villa in search of regular first-team football, and if United are to lure him away they will have to guarantee that he would be the number one at the club.

Villa star Jack Grealish has also been linked with a move in recent months, and it appears that Dean Smith will have to fight to keep more than just one key player at the club beyond this summer.

Read: Former Villa Park hero wants 15-goal star at the club next season.