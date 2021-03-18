Gabriel Agbonlahor wants Alfredo Morelos at Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has revealed that he would love to see Alfredo Morelos join Aston Villa this summer.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Rangers, and it will be interesting to see if he can secure a move to the Premier League.





As per Football Insider, the striker dreams of playing for a Premier League club, and Agbonlahor believes that most Premier League clubs would want to sign the Colombian.

Agbonlahor said: “I would love to see him at Aston Villa. I think he’s a great striker. Apart from the top four, five all the other clubs would have him. He’s quite quick, he’s a finisher, he’s aggressive, he works hard and he’d add a lot to all of those clubs.”

Villa signed Ollie Watkins from Brentford at the start of the season, and the 25-year-old has been outstanding for the Midlands club this season, scoring 12 goals.

However, Dean Smith could use more depth in the attacking department and signing another quality striker would be ideal before the start of the next season.

Morelos has an excellent goalscoring record at Rangers and could be the ideal partner for Watkins.

He has scored 92 goals in his 174 appearances for the Scottish club – a tally that includes a 15-goal haul this season.

Apart from goalscoring, the Colombian helps create chances for his teammates, and his hard-working style of play will suit Villa.

The 24-year-old has already won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers and has nothing left to prove in Scotland. Furthermore, he has excelled in the Europa League with the Scottish outfit.

The player could be tempted to take on a new challenge in his career now, and a move to Villa could be ideal for him.

