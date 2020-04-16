Arsenal in talks to sign Axel Disasi from Reims for £15m: report

Arsenal are looking to land the signature of Reims centre-back Axel Disasi, The Daily Mail claims.
The 22-year-old had been a back-up player for the French outfit in the past couple of seasons but he has transformed into a regular starter this term alongside Yunis Abdelhamid.
The duo have contributed towards Reims sublime defensive record of just 21 goals conceded from 28 league games and only Liverpool have matched the statistic across Europe’s top-five leagues.
According to The Daily Mail, the north London side have been impressed with the contribution from Disasi and they are currently in discussions to secure his services.
The Gunners had failed with an approach prior to the 2020 winter transfer window but they are now leading the race to acquire his signature, with his contract expiring next summer.
Furthermore, it is stated that he could be available for an affordable sum of around £15m and the Gunners are prepared to sign him on a five-year contract during the off-season.
Arsenal have no shortage of central defenders in their squad and they currently have the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Dinos Mavropanos, William Saliba and Pablo Mari (on loan from Flamengo).
Out of those, Mustafi and Sokratis could be heading through the exit door when they enter the final year of their respective contracts later in the year.
Luiz is in a similar contract situation but he has been fancied to sign an extension for another 12 months. Mari, on the other hand, could be signed permanently with the buy option available.
Elsewhere, Saliba has been widely tipped to take up one of the central defensive positions next season when he returns from his loan spell at Saint-Etienne.
It remains to be seen whether he is accompanied by Disasi in the starting lineup. Disasi has impressed in one-on-one situations and also has a good aerial presence.
