Arsenal fans react to potential summer exit of Alexandre Lacazette

A selection of Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter after learning that Alexandre Lacazette could be heading through the exit door this summer.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners from Lyon in the summer of 2017 and has since registered 58 goals and 28 assists from 156 appearances.





His current deal with the north London side expires at the end of next season and so far, there have been no negotiations regarding a renewal.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta recently said that the contract talks will be held this summer but The Mirror reports that AS Monaco are interested in landing the striker.

Some of the club’s faithful reacted to the speculation and few of them believe that the club should cash in on Lacazette when the transfer window reopens.

Won't be surprised if Monaco actually takes him. They kind of have this pattern of signing forwards as soon as they hit 30. And surprisingly some of them do perform. Bigger doubt is, will Lacazette move there… — C'deep (@Chandradeep_) February 26, 2021

Good move for all parties — . (@AfcAli__) February 26, 2021

Not bad. Kovac would be a nice manager for hin. — Harry (@RunReissRun) February 26, 2021

I really like Laca, but yes. Nketiah and Laca have to go this summer. — luis_bunuel (@luisbunuel3) February 26, 2021

30m and he is yours. — 11th (@_AfcHenry) February 26, 2021

Lacazette has his best campaign in 2018/19 where he bagged 19 goals from 49 appearances across all competitions.

He has since failed to reach those heights and has netted only 22 goals from his next 68 appearances for the club.

The Frenchman has recently lost his starting place under manager Mikel Arteta and has managed only 29 minutes in the last four games.

This may be an indication that the club are looking into the future, given he was in a good run of form before being axed from the starting XI.

Lacazette is currently valued at around £31.5m by Transfermarkt. The Gunners may struggle to command that fee as the striker will enter the final year of his deal in July.

In other news, Arsenal defender is prepared to leave this summer as part of the agreement with Arteta last year.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com