Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City interested in Martin Satriano

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have been credited with an interest in signing Inter Milan striker Martin Satriano this summer, according to The Mail.

The Uruguay international has impressed for Inter’s Primavera side with nine goals and four assists, but he has yet to make his first-team debut.

He was on the bench on three occasions in October last year, but he has since been out of contention to make the matchday squad for the Serie A giants.

Earlier this year, Satriano said that he was flattered by the interest from Arsenal and Chelsea but emphasised that he is ‘totally focused’ on the Nerazzurri.

It is now reported that City are also interested in the 20-year-old, who could be sold this summer amid the Serie A club’s difficult financial situation.

Satriano has impressed for Inter’s reserve side, registering eight goals and six assists from just 18 appearances this season.

His progress has caught the eye of numerous elite clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig ahead of the summer.

The youngster has yet to break through the Inter ranks, but it may not happen any time this term with the club on course for Serie A glory.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are the regular starters up front for Inter, while Alexis Sanchez has featured when one of them has been rested.

Antonio Conte has shown a reluctance to hand opportunities to young graduates over the years, and Alessandro Bastoni is probably the odd exception.

Satriano may not earn first-team football any time soon and could be better off pursuing a fresh challenge away from the Nerazzurri.

Among the clubs interested, Leipzig are Satriano’s best bet to secure regular playing time as they have struggled to find a genuine goalscorer after Timo Werner’s exit.

Alexander Sørloth has struggled with just six goals in his debut season. No player within the Leipzig squad has managed to score more than seven times.

