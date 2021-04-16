Premier League Week 32 Fixtures: TV Schedule, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21

The 2020/21 Premier League season is heading into the final few weeks, and there are some eye-catching fixtures taking place this weekend.

The action gets underway on Friday evening as Everton go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Bernard miss out for the home side, while Matt Doherty and Ben Davies remain on the sidelines for Spurs.

West Ham United visit Newcastle United in the early game on Saturday aiming to boost their hopes of a top-four finish.

Declan Rice and Michail Antonio are still injured, but the Hammers will be confident of continuing their recent good form.

There is one other game on Saturday, with Wolverhampton Wanderers facing Sheffield United at Molineux.

Arsenal will turn their attentions back to domestic action on Sunday as they welcome Fulham to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners progressed to the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday and are strongly fancied to pick up three points against the Cottagers.

Manchester United also look a good bet to secure their fifth win in a row in all competitions as they face Burnley at Old Trafford.

Liverpool visit Leeds United on Monday, while Chelsea versus Brighton & Hove Albion completes the Matchday 32 line-up the following day.

Week 32 EPL Fixtures

Friday, April 16

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur – Sky Sports

Saturday, April 17

Newcastle United vs West Ham United – Sky Sports

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United – Sky Sports

Sunday, April 18

Arsenal vs Fulham – Sky Sports

Manchester United vs Burnley – Sky Sports

Monday, April 19

Leeds United vs Liverpool – Sky Sports

Tuesday, April 20

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Sky Sports

Premier League Table

