Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin trolls Sunderland fan

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has aimed a dig at Sunderland after an altercation with a Black Cats fan on Twitter earlier today.

Responding to the Sunderland fan’s tweet, the 23-year-old reminder him of his club’s absence from the top tier of English football for an extended period of time.





The Frenchman used a viral clip from The Weeknd’s performance at Superbowl and the Newcastle fans were understandably amused with his response.

Sunderland are currently in the third tier of English football and have not been in the Premier League since 2017.

The club suffered back-to-back relegations and are currently eighth in the League One table.

The two clubs share a bitter rivalry but it is evident that Newcastle are miles ahead of the Black Cats right now.

Sunderland will be eager to improve as a club and secure their status in the Premier League club in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin will be looking to recapture his best form having recovered from a coronavirus infection.

He made his first start in over two months against Southampton.

The Frenchman was arguably the best player at the club last year and manager Steve Bruce could certainly use his qualities during the remainder of the campaign.

The Magpies have shown an upturn in form in the recent weeks and the 23-year-old’s return to the starting line-up will only help them improve.

Some Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the winger’s response to the Sunderland fan and here is what they had to say.

