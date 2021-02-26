Alan Shearer excludes Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from his England starting XI at the Euros

While Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford put in a masterclass against Liverpool last weekend and made several Team of the Week selections as a result, Premier League legend Alan Shearer would not include him in England’s starting XI at the European Championship.

The 26-year-old made the former striker’s EPL TOTW too, but he does not believe that Pickford has done enough to be in goal for the Three Lions this summer, picking Burnley’s Nick Pope ahead of the Toffees star when asked who his starting XI would be if the European Championship started tomorrow and he was manager.





The Everton goalkeeper has been in goal 19 times in the top-flight this season, keeping four clean sheets and conceding 25 goals.

Pickford remains manager Carlo Ancelotti’s first-choice despite the great threat that Robin Olsen poses.

He has also been manager Gareth Southgate’s preferred option in goal since the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup to date, but there is no doubt that Pope is giving him a run for the money.

The Burnley star kept 15 clean sheets last season, making the PFA Team of the Year as a result.

Pope, 28, has kept nine clean sheets this term in 24 games, conceding 25 goals.

While he is a better goalkeeper than Pickford statistically and in terms of the quality of saves made, his ability on the ball is not on par with that of the Everton star.

The Three Lions love to build play from the back, and a goalie confident and comfortable on the ball is crucial to their style of play.

Pickford is not an Ederson or a Manuel Neuer when it comes to playing out from the back, but he is the best English goalkeeper when it comes to the task, and it is why he is huge favourite to start in goal at the Euros.

