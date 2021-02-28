Alan Shearer delivers verdict on Leeds United after defeat vs Aston Villa

Leeds United lost 1-0 against Aston Villa in the Premier League clash on Saturday evening at Elland Road.

Anwar El Ghazi scored an early goal for Villa and Dean Smith’s side maintained the lead throughout. Villa were resolute at the back and Leeds failed to find a way to break them down.





Once again, Leeds enjoyed loads of possession but surprisingly they failed to create enough clear-cut opportunities.

Speaking to Premier League productions post-match (h/t Leeds Live), popular football pundit Alan Shearer has suggested what has surprised him about Leeds.

“They had a gameplan, kicked it long and then played one or two-touch football in the final third and they never gave Leeds a chance to settle or get into the game.

“Leeds were very flat, low on energy, which is surprising.

“You have to say well done to Aston Villa as we said at half-time they did a job on them in the first 45 minutes, we expected so much more from Leeds in the second half but that never came.

“That was all because of the way Aston Villa set up and the way they went about their job.”

The Premier League’s all-time goal-getter is absolutely spot on with his assessment here. Leeds were really flat on the night and they were very poor in the final third.

Raphinha and Helder Costa were energetic throughout the game and created some very good moves. However, the end product was missing from the pair.

The Brazilian attacker, who has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League, missed a gilt-edged chance in the second half as he headed wide from close range from a Gjanni Alioski cross.

With that defeat, Leeds have dropped down to 11th in the Premier League table.

