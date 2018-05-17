Report: Spurs interested in American sensation

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.
Pulisic is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in world football. Even though he is just 19-years-old, he is already a key player and regular starter for both Borussia Dortmund as well as the United States national team.
The American already boasts 97 appearances in all competitions for the German club and is expected to become one of the world’s best players in future years to come.
Dortmund reportedly value Pulisic at around £40 million which is within the budget of Spurs. This could be a good opportunity for Pulsic as Spurs are led by Mauricio Pochettino. Not only is Pochettino one of the most highly-rated managers in Europe, but he also has a good reputation for working with and developing young talent.
Last season, Pulisic managed to score four goals and contribute five assists from 32 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund. He is also very versatile, being able to operate on either flank and could form a fast and quality direct wing pairing along with Lucas Moura.
Pulisic previously trained with Spurs in 2015 before he joined the Spurs youth setup and got promoted to the first-team. If Spurs do pull off this deal, they would have signed one of the best up and coming talents in world football who will continue to get better during the coming years.
It will also make perfect business sense for the North London giants to sign the American. Their new stadium will be open to NFL matches and signing the best current American player will increase their appeal and brand exposure to the United States market.