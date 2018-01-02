Real Madrid to make huge bid for Chelsea star

Real Madrid are going to bid £120m for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard according to The Sun
Zinedine Zidane has been a long-term admirer of the Belgian, whose contract expires with the blues in 2020
Recent speculation has indicated the 26-year-old would be open to a switch to the Bernabeu, following comments made by his father Thierry only last week.
“Eden has refused a contract extension to able, if necessary, to follow interest from Real Madrid.” – The Sun
Hazard has been a huge success since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2012. In that time he has won two Premier League titles, a League Cup and a Europa League with the blues
He has also been honoured on a personal level, having been named Chelsea player of the year on 3 occasions, and also scooping PFA and FWA awards.
Whether the West London club would consider losing one of their main assets remains to be seen. The blues must surely consider that with the ex Lille man’s contract negotiations breaking down, selling now or during the summer window, would be their best chance of securing a huge fee.