21 June, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Tuesday that Chelsea had agreed a deal for highly-rated midfielder Ruben Sammut to join Falkirk on loan next season and supporters on both sides are delighted with the news. The 20-year-old recently signed a contract extension with the Blues and will now hope for first-team football in his native Scotland to continue his development.

Sammut had been playing in Chelsea’s reserves who finished eighth in the Premier League 2 last season. He made 22 appearances for the youth side and needs more competitive action to improve. He’ll certainly have a challenge with Falkirk, as the Scottish Championship side finished eighth in the division last season.

Nevertheless, such experience will prove invaluable to the 20-year-old as he’ll learn much more from real league action that he ever would at youth level. His chances of featuring in Chelsea’s midfield in the future are slim, however, given the Blues boast N’Golo Kante, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley, but he could put himself in the shop window for another side next season.

Chelsea fans who have seen him in the reserve team believe he has great potential and could do well at Falkirk.

