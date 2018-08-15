Danny Ings speaks out on why he had to leave Liverpool

Liverpool striker Danny Ings has revealed that he had to leave the club this summer in order to improve as a player.
Ings left the Reds this summer to join Southampton on loan.
The 26-year old joined the Saints this summer on a loan deal which is set to become permanent next summer for a fee off around £20 million.
The once-capped England international really had to move away from Jurgen Klopp’s side to revive his career.
With the likes of Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge above him in the Anfield pecking order, Ings would have had little opportunity for regular game time at the club had he stayed.
Ings arrived at the Kop in 2015 after some impressive showings with Burnley.
His time at the club was blighted by injuries and he only went on to make 25 appearances in all competitions for the team, scoring four goals.
Ings is likely to get a new lease on life at Mark Hughes Southampton.
It is now up to him to deliver for the Saints by finding the back of the net on a regular basis.
While reflecting on the move, Ings told the Daily Echo (as reported by Sky Sports): “It does (feel special) and now I’ve just got to prove my worth,”
“It’s not just about being a local boy here, I’m here to improve and do as well as I can for the fans and for the team.
“Considering all the stuff I went through I’ve never lost belief, it was just about getting fit.
“Last season I was fit all year. The opportunities were hard to come by with the strikers at Liverpool but that’s football.
“I’m just glad I can come here and prove myself now.”