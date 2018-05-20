Former Manchester City boss Pellegrini leaves Hebei Fortune amidst West Ham links

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has left Chinese club Hebei China Fortune, amidst reports that he is set to be appointed as the new manager of West Ham.
Hebei confirmed that Moyes had parted ways with them after he led them to a 2-1 win over Chongqing Lifan in the clubs final League match before their two-month World Cup break.
Their statement said:
“After amicable discussions with Mr Pellegrini, we have reached a mutual agreement.
“As of May 20, Mr Pellegrini will no longer work as the head coach of Hebei China Fortune Football Club.
“We sincerely thank Mr Pellegrini for his contribution to the club and we wish him all the best for the future.”
Last week, the Hammers parted ways with David Moyes. Moyes was appointed on a short-term deal following the sacking of Slaven Bilic late last year and though the Scot achieved his mandate of helping the club to avoid relegation, the club’s hierarchy decided against renewing his deal.
West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan has said that the club needs to move in a ”different direction” and hire a ”high-calibre” figure to lead the club.
The Hammers will be looking to finish in the top-half of the standings next season and possibly challenge for a place in Europe. It makes perfect sense for them to hire the 64-year-old Pellegrini as he has previously won the Premier League title as well as two League Cups during his time with City.
In addition to this, he also has a wealth of experience as a manager, having previously led the likes of Malaga, Real Madrid and Villareal.