Chelsea hoping to sign Ross Barkley in January

Chelsea are on the verge of making Ross Barkley their first signing of the January transfer window.
Reports suggest a deal could be confirmed in the next few days with the West London club planning on submitting a £15m bid.
Everton will be under pressure to accept what the bid with the 24-year-old’s contract running out this coming summer. The toffees are unlikely to want to see a player who they have nurtured through their youth system leave for free.
The blues had a bid accepted for the midfielder during the summer transfer window but were unable to complete the deal as the Everton man looked to keep his options open in light of injury problems.
Sam Allardyce only confirmed today that the England midfielder is back to full fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He did, however, admit that he has had no choice but to let the midfielder leave. Speaking ahead of the club’s Merseyside derby FA Cup 3rd round tie, Allardyce said:
“I think that we are resigned and the club was resigned before I got here that we’re going to lose Ross and I can’t see that changing,”
Chelsea fans may have mixed feelings on signing another midfielder. Tiemoue Bakayoko may have struggled since joining the blues from Monaco. However, youth product Ruben Loftus Cheek has shown great potential whilst on loan at Crystal Palace. His form has seen him recently earn an England call-up, much to the delight of blues fans.
Liverpool born Barkley appeared on the scene as a 19-year-old for his local club. He has gone on to make 179 appearances and also has 22 England caps (source: Wikipedia)