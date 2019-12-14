West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady raves about Aston Villa star Jack Grealish

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been widely tipped to become a key part of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions set-up, but he faces stiff competition from a couple of top players jostling for a spot if he is to be on the plane to Euros 2020.
West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady believes the Villa star has what it takes to play for England, but she reckons Leicester City’s James Maddison is a challenger for his berth.
“Jack Grealish has been talked of as an international since his teens at Aston Villa — finally opting for England over Ireland two years ago,” Brady wrote in her column in The Sun.
“The 24-year-old matured in the Championship and boasts Gazza-like close control and a high work-rate.
“But would you choose James Maddison or Grealish because I doubt Southgate would often use both together?”
Grealish has been manager Dean Smith’s most important player since Villa’s return to the top-flight, with four assists and four goals in 14 Premier League appearances to his name.
He is yet to be called up to the national team, missing out on the last squad due to injury.
Given the quality and quantity of English players available for selection, the midfielder will have to keep impressing if he is to be in Southgate’s 23-man squad for next summer’s tournament.
Getting in the starting XI will be more herculean, and it will be interesting to see if Grealish can go all the way and establish himself as a Three Lions star going forward.