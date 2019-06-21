Villa and Newcastle should sign Besic to solve midfield crisis

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both in need of at least one central midfielder this summer and should consider a move for Everton’s Muhamed Besic.
Gary Gardner left Villa to join Birmingham City, Glenn Whelan & Mile Jedinak were recently released at the end of their contract and Henri Lansbury & Birkir Bjarnason have uncertain futures after struggling for playing time.
As for Newcastle, Mohamed Diame was recently released at the end of his contract and could be followed out the exit door by Isaac Hayden & Jack Colback in the coming weeks.
Besic could be a shrewd replacement for either club, with the £30k-per-week Everton midfielder impressing during last season’s loan spell at Middlesbrough. The 26-year-old made 37 Championship appearances, scoring and creating seven goals.
He made 46 chances, 53 successful dribbles (62%), averaging 32 passes-per-game with 86% accuracy, blocked 26 shots/passes/crosses, won 33% of his aerial duels, made 14 clearances and averaged a tackle (50) or interception (22) every 32 minutes.
Besic has a £9m asking price and £1.56m-a-year salary demands which won’t break the bank. Whether Villa or Newcastle will make a move remains to be seen, however, as the two clubs haven’t been linked with the Bosnian international this summer.
